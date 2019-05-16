Atos International: Atos launches the world's highest performing Edge Computing server

Paris, May 16, 2019 - At the 4th Atos Technology Days at VivaTech , Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the launch of BullSequana Edge, the highest-performing edge computing server on the market worldwide to manage data at the edge. The BullSequana Edge has been designed to be used securely for the Internet of Things (IoT), in environments in which fast response times are critical - such as manufacturing 4.0, autonomous vehicles, healthcare and retail/airport security - where data needs to be processed and analyzed at the edge in real-time.

The embedded BullSequana Edge server securely manages and processes IoT data, close to the source where it is generated, so that it is treated immediately. It analyzes and runs Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in real-time for instant insight, so that actions and decisions can be made swiftly to optimize operations.

The BullSequana Edge enables businesses to overcome challenges such as limited bandwidth, intermittent network connectivity, securing data at the edge, and network costs.

Key benefits:

Optimum security and privacy : both the data and the physical server are protected by an advanced chain of security measures

: both the data and the physical server are protected by an advanced chain of security measures Immediate responsiveness : data analysis in real-time

: data analysis in real-time Autonomy : reduced dependence on cloud and datacenter availability and connectivity, ensures that apps are not disrupted in case of limited or intermittent network connectivity. The BullSequana Edge can communicate via radio, GSM or Wi-Fi.

: reduced dependence on cloud and datacenter availability and connectivity, ensures that apps are not disrupted in case of limited or intermittent network connectivity. The BullSequana Edge can communicate via radio, GSM or Wi-Fi. Interactivity : both multi-source and multi-format data can be analyzed in real-time

: both multi-source and multi-format data can be analyzed in real-time Cost-effective: reduced datacenter infrastructure and networking costs.

"The exponential growth of IoT devices and how to best manage the consequent explosion of data is a challenge faced by many businesses today. To manage and harness this mass of data to our advantage, in a post-cloud era, we need to embrace edge computing. Atos brings together its expertise and experience as a leader in cloud orchestration, high-performance computing, cybersecurity and AI, to develop a unique edge computing product - the BullSequana Edge - which empowers businesses to take full advantage of the data deluge." said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & CyberSecurity Division at Atos.

The BullSequana Edge already supports 3 main categories of use cases:

AI: Atos Edge Computer Vision - this provides advanced extraction and analysis of 'features' (people, faces, emotions, behaviors) so that automatic actions are able to be carried out, based on this analysis. It enables a large set of intelligent cameras, for example in video surveillance, to collaborate holistically in real-time, enabling operations to be tracked without interruption.

- this provides advanced extraction and analysis of 'features' (people, faces, emotions, behaviors) so that automatic actions are able to be carried out, based on this analysis. It enables a large set of intelligent cameras, for example in video surveillance, to collaborate holistically in real-time, enabling operations to be tracked without interruption. Big Data: Atos Edge Data Analytics - this enables organizations to improve their business models with predictive and prescriptive solutions. It hinges upon edge data lake capabilities to make data trustworthy and useable.

- this enables organizations to improve their business models with predictive and prescriptive solutions. It hinges upon edge data lake capabilities to make data trustworthy and useable. Container: Atos Edge Data Container (EDC) - this all-in-one container solution is ready to run at the edge and serves as a decentralized IT system (from one individual rack up to a complete containerized data center). It can run autonomously in non-data center environments with no need for local on-site operation.

Availability

The BullSequana Edge is available today and can be purchased as a standalone infrastructure or together with a software platform, such as Atos Edge Computer Vision, Edge Data Analytics, or in a container system such as Atos Edge Data Container. The BullSequana Edge is Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT.

The 4th Atos Technology Days takes place at VivaTech, the world's rendezvous for start-ups and leaders to celebrate innovation, with over 100,000 attendees.

