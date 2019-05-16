Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's CFO to change

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MAY 2019 AT 12.00 EEST

Asiakastieto Group's CFO to change

Elina Stråhlman, M.Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed Asiakastieto Group's CFO and member of the Executive Management Team. She will start in her position on 16 September 2019.

Elina Stråhlman has strong experience in various duties of financial administration in exchange-listed companies. Since 2013, she has worked at Finnair in different management positions in finances, being responsible for the group's accounting, taxation, financial reporting and service centre. Before Finnair, she worked, among others, at Fortum and Ernst & Young.

The Group's current CFO Antti Kauppila will continue in his position and as a member of Asiakastieto's Executive Management Team until 16 September 2019, and after that as the Group's Head of Financial Planning & Analysis. Elina Stråhlman will consequently replace Antti Kauppila in Asiakastieto's Executive Management Team.

"As CFO, Antti has had a key role in successfully carrying through the UC corporate transaction and integration, which is extremely significant for our company. I respect his decision to, at this stage, adopt a role in our organisation, which in his current life situation allows greater flexibility between work and family. I am very pleased that he will continue at Asiakastieto as one of our key persons.

I wish Elina welcome in our company. She is a professional in finance, who has experience of several global enterprises and exchange-listed companies in different industries as well as of the management of an expert organisation. Elina has participated in several different types of development projects, and her knowledge supports in a significant way our work in developing Asiakastieto Group", Asiakastieto Group's CEO Jukka Ruuska comments.

"Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Nordic providers of digital business and consumer information services, whose growth and internationalisation in the past years has been impressive. I am very enthusiastic to join the company at this interesting stage. I am looking forward to getting to build a common future together with my Nordic team and develop the company jointly with the business operations", Elina Stråhlman says.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:

Jukka Ruuska

CEO

Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Asiakastieto Group Oyj via Globenewswire

