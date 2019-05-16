One Media iP Group Plc - Result of AGM

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP) announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.

The Company's consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.

One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical through to R&B as well as stand-up comedy and spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media's YouTube Channel. One Media's library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.

Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.