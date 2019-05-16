sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

418,30  Euro		+7,10
+1,73 %
WKN: 916234 ISIN: CH0008742519 Ticker-Symbol: SWJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISSCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWISSCOM AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
423,00
423,30
15:53
423,10
423,30
15:52
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWISSCOM AG
SWISSCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWISSCOM AG418,30+1,73 %