Milan Is Turning Into a Giant Concert Hall With Over 450 Free Events by Piano City

MILAN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano City is the piano festival scheduled in Milan from Friday 17th to Sunday 19th of May with over 50 hours of music between neighbourhoods, houses, terraces, skyscrapers, parks, museums and theatres.

This year's edition is marked with particular attention to environmental issues and, thanks to the support of LifeGate and ATM, it was designed under the banner of "plastic less," therefore with reduced consumption of plastic materials and sustainable mobility.

There is one important concert to be held at Bosco di Rogoredo, hosting Emanuele Misuraca - one by Dardust in Gratosoglio and one organized in the particular context of Refettorio Ambrosiano. Profound values form the basis of the festival and the way it was constructed, year after year, in synergy with the institutions and partners, without whom none of this would be possible.

Starting from Intesa Sanpaolo, in addition to opening the doors of its historical branches (Via Verdi, Piazza Diaz and Piazza Cordusio), has chosen to enhance its role as an engine of social economy bringing the initiative at Refettorio Ambrosiano with Ginevra Costantini.

Campari Soda for the first time brings its cocktails senzaetichette at Piano City Milano 2019, with a path of concerts set in some of the most iconic places, between neighbourhoods to be rediscovered and squares of an ever-changing and increasingly international metropolis. Ten red pianos will be made available to the public and prestigious private homes will be open as locations for concerts held by internationally renowned pianists.

Furthermore, Hermès Italie, participating with Piano City Milano to the enhancement of young talents, has promoted the assignment of two special prizes, in the context of Premio Piano City Milano Renato Sellani, which is annually awarded (along with Fondazione Milano - Civica Scuola di Musica).

Art, design, taste and music meet thanks to Volvo, another important partner of Piano City Milano. The automaker opens the doors of the Volvo Studio: a space welcoming the audience to a Scandinavian environment and hosting four international artists that will lead everyone to explore some of the festival's musical worlds.

Classic, rock and contemporary sounds mingle thanks to Red Bull, which opens its rooftop between Naviglio Grande and Naviglio Pavese to four pianists (Elena Chiavegato, Davide Montalenti, Ottavia Marini and Roberto Franca) and Sunday 19th of May at 7pm, presents at Palazzina Liberty the music contaminations by Lazza, between classical music and trap. The young rapper and pianist from Milan, who reached the first positions in the best-selling album chart with his "Re Mida," lends to Piano City Milano his innovative style, blending different worlds and proving that music doesn't have borders.

