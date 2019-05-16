Savannah Group Launches Assessment Tool That Uncovers Leadership Preferences in Transformation Environments

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on insights from providing executive talent to over a thousand businesses on short and long-term transformation projects, executive search and interim management specialist Savannah Group have partnered with Dr. Alan Bourne of Sova, one of the leading innovators in the design of psychometric tools, to create a new psychometric assessment tool called the Pillars of Transformation.

Lisa Gerhardt, Partner in Savannah's Global HR Practice explains: "We are increasingly seeing organisations transform multiple areas of their business simultaneously and at varying speeds to meet new and different demands. The ability to handle continuous change and transformation has quickly become an essential part of a successful leader's DNA. Without it, organisations can quickly lose market share, or risk becoming irrelevant. Within this changing landscape it is important to ask: are we finding and assessing leaders in the right way?"

Gerhardt continues: "We found that in today's fast-paced, complex and often volatile working environment, even the most comprehensive candidate profile review and rigorous interview processes can't fully assess how an individual is likely to respond to the demands of leadership positions. The Pillars of Transformation assessment sets out to address this by helping to understand a candidate's preferred approach to work in a transformation environment."

The twenty-minute assessment plots each individual on six, ten-point scales that reflect the different types of behavioural traits important to leadership performance in transformation environments.

Since launching the tool last year, Savannah have used the data to build a model that provides early insights into the executive HR population. Katie Chevis from Savannah explains: "The majority of our clients are looking for dynamic and forward-thinking HR leaders. The data we've gathered so far indicates that HR Executives in change scenarios prefer driving through innovation and are equipped with the emotional resilience to learn from mistakes, however perhaps have less of a focus on working with others to achieve success. This insight is allowing us to interview in more depth by exploring coping strategies and examples of where their natural traits may have been a barrier to success."

For a limited time, Savannah are opening up access to their tool to allow executives to find out what type of transformational leader they are. Participants receive a full personalised report detailing their strengths and likely development areas. Visit https://www.savannah-group.com/what-we-do/executive-assessment-and-coaching/ for more information.

