NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 15 May 2019 were: 77.40p Capital only 78.18p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the Buyback of 37,897 ordinary shares on 22 October 2018, the Company now has 116,126,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,839,485 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 5. The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has today changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker will change to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.