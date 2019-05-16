IVD Infectious Diseases Market Size Worth $31.45 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro diagnostics infectious diseases market size is likely to reach USD 31.45 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., experiencing a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rising consumer awareness regarding the merits of IVD tests are expected to drive the IVD infectious diseases market.

Introduction of technologies such as qPCR and ELISA has enhanced usage rates of IVD products for infectious disease testing

High unmet consumer needs, supported by rising disposable income and awareness levels in emerging markets, is a key growth stimulant

Immunochemistry assays, such as ELISA and chemiluminescence immunoassays, are projected to be widely used over the forecast period

Molecular diagnostics is poised to witness strong growth, driven by wide adoption and improved accuracy levels

Key players in the market include Becton Dickinson ; bioMerieux; Abbott Laboratories; Quidel Corporation; Alere Inc.; Orasure Technologies, Inc.; Hologic Inc.; Cepheid; Qiagen N.V.; Roche Diagnostics; Siemens Healthcare; and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Growing prevalence of target diseases, health awareness, and high demand for self-care medical devices are estimated to accentuate market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of technologically advanced products with improved sensitivity, speed, and user-friendliness are anticipated to increase the adoption of in-vitro diagnostics for infectious diseases in the next few years.

Key IVD techniques include immunochemistry assays, such as Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and Immuno-agglutination. These are widely used in clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers for detecting infectious microorganisms such as bacteria and virus in patient samples.

North America dominated the market, supported by presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives pertaining to research & development activities, and high awareness levels of patients and practitioners. The Asia Pacific IVD infectious diseases market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global IVD infectious diseases market based on product, technology, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Instruments



Reagents



Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Immunochemistry



Molecular Diagnostics



Microbiology



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

MRSA



Streptococcus



Clostridium difficile



VRE



CRE



Respiratory Virus



Candida



TB and Drug-resistant TB



Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing



Chlamydia



Gonorrhea



HPV



HIV



Hepatitis C



Hepatitis B



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Point of Care



Central Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





U.A.E.

