IVD Infectious Diseases Market Size Worth $31.45 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro diagnostics infectious diseases market size is likely to reach USD 31.45 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., experiencing a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and rising consumer awareness regarding the merits of IVD tests are expected to drive the IVD infectious diseases market.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Introduction of technologies such as qPCR and ELISA has enhanced usage rates of IVD products for infectious disease testing
- High unmet consumer needs, supported by rising disposable income and awareness levels in emerging markets, is a key growth stimulant
- Immunochemistry assays, such as ELISA and chemiluminescence immunoassays, are projected to be widely used over the forecast period
- Molecular diagnostics is poised to witness strong growth, driven by wide adoption and improved accuracy levels
- Key players in the market include Becton Dickinson; bioMerieux; Abbott Laboratories; Quidel Corporation; Alere Inc.; Orasure Technologies, Inc.; Hologic Inc.; Cepheid; Qiagen N.V.; Roche Diagnostics; Siemens Healthcare; and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Read 78 page research report with TOC on "IVD Infectious Diseases Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Location, By Product, By Application, By Technology (Immunochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics), And Segment Forecast, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ivd-infectious-disease-market
Growing prevalence of target diseases, health awareness, and high demand for self-care medical devices are estimated to accentuate market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, introduction of technologically advanced products with improved sensitivity, speed, and user-friendliness are anticipated to increase the adoption of in-vitro diagnostics for infectious diseases in the next few years.
Key IVD techniques include immunochemistry assays, such as Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) and Immuno-agglutination. These are widely used in clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers for detecting infectious microorganisms such as bacteria and virus in patient samples.
North America dominated the market, supported by presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives pertaining to research & development activities, and high awareness levels of patients and practitioners. The Asia Pacific IVD infectious diseases market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.
Grand View Research has segmented the global IVD infectious diseases market based on product, technology, application, end use, and region:
- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Software
- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)
- Immunochemistry
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- Others
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)
- MRSA
- Streptococcus
- Clostridium difficile
- VRE
- CRE
- Respiratory Virus
- Candida
- TB and Drug-resistant TB
- Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing
- Chlamydia
- Gonorrhea
- HPV
- HIV
- Hepatitis C
- Hepatitis B
- Others
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)
- Point of Care
- Central Laboratories
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E.
