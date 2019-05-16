sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.05.2019 | 12:55
PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 16

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue673.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue689.40p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue663.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue679.53p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue538.10p
INCLUDING current year revenue541.03p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue363.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue371.30p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue358.38p
INCLUDING current year revenue366.60p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue311.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue318.32p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1875.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue1909.40p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1831.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue1864.80p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue305.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue308.56p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue199.53p
INCLUDING current year revenue200.28p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue175.55p
INCLUDING current year revenue175.91p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue104.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue104.83p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 15-May-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue139.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue139.96p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---

