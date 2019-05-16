Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 673.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 689.40p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 663.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 679.53p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 538.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 541.03p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.07p

INCLUDING current year revenue 371.30p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.38p

INCLUDING current year revenue 366.60p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 311.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 318.32p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1875.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1909.40p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1831.22p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1864.80p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 305.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue 308.56p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 199.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue 200.28p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 175.55p

INCLUDING current year revenue 175.91p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 104.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue 104.83p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 15-May-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 139.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 139.96p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596