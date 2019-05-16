Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 16
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|673.54p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|689.40p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|663.67p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|679.53p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|538.10p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|541.03p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|363.07p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|371.30p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|358.38p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|366.60p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|311.18p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|318.32p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1875.81p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1909.40p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1831.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1864.80p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|305.59p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|308.56p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|199.53p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|200.28p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|175.55p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|175.91p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|104.27p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|104.83p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 15-May-2019
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|139.54p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|139.96p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---