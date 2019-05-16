Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.60p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---