ALX Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced that ALX148 clinical results have been selected for presentation in the Poster Discussion Session at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting, May 31 June 4, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

ALX148 Presentation Information

Title: A phase 1 study of ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with established anticancer antibodies in patients with advanced malignancy (Abstract #2514).





Poster Discussion Session: Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology, Advances in Immune Checkpoint Inhibition

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 1:15 p.m. 1:27 p.m.

Location: Hall D1





Poster Display Session: Developmental Immunotherapy and Tumor Immunobiology

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 8:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m.

Location: Hall A





About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPa linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to maximize the clinical benefit of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. www.alxoncology.com

