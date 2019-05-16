Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 15-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1875.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 1909.40p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1831.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 1864.80p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---