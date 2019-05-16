State-owned Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has once again extended the bid submission deadline for its latest 3 GW, manufacturing-linked solar tender, following a tepid response.This is the fourth extension of the tender, for which the previous bid deadline was May 14. The new bid submission deadline is now May 31, with techno-commercial bids opening on the same day. The 3 GW Inter-State Transmission System-Connected Solar PV Power Plant tender - which includes a requirement to set up 1.5 GW of annual solar production capacity - was first floated in January. SECI reissued it a month later ...

