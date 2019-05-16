

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in April, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



House prices logged a monthly growth in 67 out of 70 cities surveyed by the government. Prices fell in two cities and remained flat in one in April.



Prices increased 0.5 percent from prior month in Beijing.



Data released on Wednesday showed that economic activity remained weak at the start of the second quarter. Industrial production advanced 5.4 percent and retail sales rose 7.2 percent in April.



