Huawei Wins Intersolar AWARD at Intersolar 2019

MUNICH, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei won the Intersolar Award at Intersolar 2019 for SUN2000 15-20KTL series smart inverter. The award was won by the inverter's branding new attractions, ultimate safety and better experience. Huawei Residential & Commercial Smart PV Solution introduces the digital turbo technology for the first time, embedded with Huawei's innovative chip and AI technology to reconstruct the installation experience.

The new SUN2000 3-20KTL series smart inverter has been honored for its top solution and values for customers. "By winning the Intersolar Award, Huawei's focus on innovation has been recognized again." Matthias Wagner from Huawei said.

Intersolar Award 2019

<5 seconds Auto Module Physical View Creation by AI Image Recognition: Image Identification of module layout template via commissioning App to quickly create module physical layout for monitoring.

<1.5 minutes Optimizer Paring through Powerful Chipset Performance: Huawei firstly introduced smart inverters with built in Hisilicon chipset, allowing inverter communicated with optimizer much faster and more reliable than ever before.

Ultimate safety: AI Powered AFCI to proactively mitigate fire risk. Huawei AFCI (Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter) can detect and confirm DC arcing precisely and inverter shutdown is only within 2 seconds to guarantee the safety of PV owners.

Based on the report released by global consultancy IHS Markit, Huawei was ranked No.1 globally in inverter shipment for four consecutive years, from 2015 to 2018. Intersolar Europe runs from May 15 to 17 in Munich, Germany. Huawei is showcasing its FusionSolar Smart PV Solution at booth B3.310. For more information, please visit: https://solar.huawei.com

