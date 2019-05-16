On May 20, 2019, the following additionally issued government debt securities will be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list next to the already listed government debt securities. Additional amount to the listed debt securities: Securities ISIN code LV0000570166 Issuer short name LVG Securities maturity date 02.11.2023 Face value of one security EUR 1 000 Minimum tradable nominal EUR 1 000 amount Number of listed securities 20 000 Order book short name* LVGB005023A Fixed income (coupon) rate 0.500 (%) Fixed income payment dates 02.11.2019 02.11.2020 02.11.2021 02.11.2022 02.11.2023 * fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch) Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. NasdaqTallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.