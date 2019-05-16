Modern Aged Care Management & Services Market to Grow at 11.5% CAGR Till 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Opportunities and Challenges in Modern Aged Care Management & Services Market.

For the first time in the market, one report in the healthcare industry exclusively touches upon the demands, gaps and opportunities of the global modern aged care management & services market while covering medical devices, equipment, diagnostics, pharma & nutritional supplements, customized furniture, healthcare support services, assisted living homes, and customized technology for senior citizens.

Modern Aged Care Management & Services Market: Research Highlights

The new age seniors expect higher quality food and overall quality of care. They know that they have a choice when it comes to finding suitable care, so they can afford to have high standards. Majority of them have insurance coverage and other benefits. These changes bring pros and cons to aged care facilities and as we talk about convergence in the market, product manufacturers and healthcare service providers must be prepared to face tougher competition and may also be expected to deliver a high standard of care.

Pharmacies, Online Retailers, Electronic/Wearable manufacturers, and Home Care companies are few of the prominent segments in the modern aged care market which are expected to make huge money in 2019. Among the markets globally, the USA, Canada, Germany, the UK, part of Western Europe till the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and to an extent Singapore have already adopted new technologies to care and support the 60-plus population.

As per Stratview Research, the global modern aged care management market is expected to grow at 11.5% CAGR till 2025. Australia and New Zealand will lead the market with the highest growth rate of 14.1% CAGR till 2025, followed by APAC, Western Europe and North America.

Modern Aged Care Management was a US$35 billion+ industry in Australia in 2018, employing over 224,000 staff across more than 1,800 businesses who care for over 270,000 elderly and disabled Australians across the country. Among APAC countries, China is the most attractive market, its aged-care market, which according to government figures, is worth US$ 581 billion and could grow to US$ 1.8 trillion by 2030.

Click here and ask for the detailed TOC of the report

In Western Europe, older consumers are set to become an increasingly important demographic. They have already become a popular target for marketing strategies: there are special over-50s fairs and exhibitions, dating websites, and even a special broadcasting station. While in the USA, the aging USA population will create unprecedented demand for the senior living industry for decades to come and that opens the door for agents and brokers to grow their business in this sector. But understanding the changing landscape in the complex long-term care and the senior living market is critical and imperative for new entrants in 2019.

Careangel, Cariloop, Echocare technologies, and MyndYou are some of the emerging companies in the modern aged care market which have unique propositions to offer to its senior buyers. Among the new players, insurance plays a vital role, Healthcare insurance plans for the seniors in Canada and Western Europe are covered by a single-payer publicly funded system. In APAC, the scenario is different. The report showcases the diversified opportunity for insurance companies and the pockets, where they can make money in 2019-2020. Among the technology players, such as 3L Labs Footlogger, 9Solutions IPCS products, Amiigo Fitness Band, and Basis B1 have introduced next-generation wearables for seniors. This market is expected to grow at 16.5% CAGR till 2025.

Pharmaceuticals, supplements or drugs play a crucial role in the treatment of diseases and in maintaining wellbeing in the elderly population. This segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The report also looks at the real estate market, which is equally attractive. Over the years, there's been a huge increase in the building of residential aged-care facilities and a big demand for in-home care as the aging population continues to grow. Asia Pacific region's urban population is expected to exceed 400 million by 2027, while the population aged 65 and above will rise by 146 million within the next 10 years. For investors, these living sectors offer attractive yields and long-term growth prospects as well as an opportunity for portfolio diversification.

Among the untapped market, smart clothing is a new technology, which has been rarely tried on the senior population. Smart clothing is an electronically embedded cloth that helps to monitor the health of individuals. It also helps the people (mostly senior people), who are suffering from chronic disease, in health monitoring. Smart clothing is more convenient, comfortable, washable, durable, and reliable. This could open new doors for the apparel industry and investors, who are looking at new revenue streams. It is expected that the global market for smart clothing will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the Global Modern Aged Care Management and Services Market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample of the Report

Region wise, South Korea, Japan, and Australia will lead the market. More than 40 percent of the region's consumption growth is going to come from the 75-plus age group in these countries. The aging is happening at the higher end of the segment group. But in Western Europe (Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK) and the USA, the rapid growth is coming from 60 to 75-year-old, where baby boomers are shifting. The peak cohorts of baby boomers are shifting into that age group.

Several industries have been impacted by the evolution of technology, one of which is the elder care market. The global customized technology market for assisted living is estimated to top US$ 200 billion by 2025. This fast-growing segment creates a massive revenue opportunity for the elder care market. It is the right time to consider a new stream of revenue in 2019.

Modern aged care management and services market is different than the conventional aged care market that used to exist 5 years back. The next-gen residents are demanding, tech-savvy, and have the paying capacity; hence, their products and services need to be at par with what the rest of the world is using. The white space is a huge opportunity for the industry provided they plan a strategic market entry in 2019-2022.

Report Segmentation

The report on "Modern Aged Care Management & Services Market" covers the following segments:

Specialized Medical Devices/Equipment for Senior Citizens

Diagnostics for Senior Citizens

Pharma & Nutritional Supplements

Customized Furniture for Senior Citizens

Healthcare Support Services

Assisted Living Homes/Smart Homes/Real Estate for Seniors

Customized Technology Market for Assisted Living

Research Methodology

Our reports offer high-quality insights and are the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research's internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. About 20 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Future outlook

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global healthcare industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Healthcare Industry

Our related premium market report in the healthcare industry:

Opportunities & Gaps in the In Vitro Diagnostic Testing MarketBy Product (Instruments, Reagents), By Technology (Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, and Urinalysis, Microbiology), By Application (Diabetes, Infectious diseases, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, and Other Diseases) By Type of Demand for Sample (Urine, Hair, and Oral), By Testing Facility (Hospital Laboratories, Independent Clinical Laboratories and Others), By Region (North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World).

Opportunities & Gaps in the Global Lung Cancer Prognosis Market By Epidemiology, By Treatment Algorithm in Different Regions, By Procedures (Thoracotomy (Lobectomy, Pneumonectomy, and Segmentectomy), Minimally Invasive), By Device (Surgical (Clamps, Forceps, Retractors, Others and by Monitoring Devices - Camera, Trocar and Endoscopic Instrument) and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World).

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For inquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg