Donnerstag, 16.05.2019

7,858 Euro		-0,057
-0,72 %
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 Ticker-Symbol: FRLN 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.05.2019 | 14:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Q1 2019 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline Ltd.'s first quarter 2019 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 16 May, 2019 at 15:00 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Presentation Q1 2019 (http://hugin.info/182/R/2244587/886409.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

