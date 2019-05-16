Nobel Laureates will meet in Madrid with experts and other curious minds todiscuss the challenges related to getting older at the Nobel Prize Dialogue on May 22, 2019.

During the conference, discussions will range from key questions such as how long we will live in the future to how long we can afford to live and how long we ought to live. Other panels will consider how education needs to change in an ageing society and the rights of older people and health-related aspects of living longer. A special focus will also be devoted to discussing diseases of ageing, such as dementia and cancer, and how science can contribute to solving urgent issues.

"3M's support of this important event represents our commitment to advancing scientific research and education on the future of ageing," said Kourosh Motalebi, 3M Corporate Affairs, leading 3M-Nobel Strategic Relationship. "As part of a select group of Nobel International Partners, we hope to inspire students and experts to continue the dialogue about the scientific, economical and philosophical questions around ageing."

The dialogue will feature esteemed Nobel Laureates Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Laureate in Literature, 2010; Edvard Moser, Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, 2014; Ada Yonath, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, 2009; Finn Kydland, Laureate in Economic Sciences, 2004; and Edmund Phelps, Laureate in Economic Sciences, 2006.

3M and Nobel Media have collaborated since 2016 to hold international, inspirational events that have brought Nobel Laureates toUnited Arab Emirates, India, Tokyo, Singapore, Korea and Chile. Their work together will continue over several years to bring light to important global issues.

