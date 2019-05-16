CTD Holdings, Inc.: CTD Announces Participation and Support for Upcoming Gathering of Patient-Support Organizations for Niemann-Pick Disease type C

ALACHUA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CTDH), a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease with unmet medical need, today announced that company representatives will attend and present at the 6th Biennial conference of the International Niemann Pick Disease Alliance (INPDA). The conference will be held in Lyon, France at the Radisson Blu Lyon Hotel between June 14-16, 2019.

The INPDA is a global network of non-profit patient support groups associated with Niemann Pick diseases. Over 40 INPDA members and affiliates from countries around the world, including Australia, China, Norway, France and Brazil, will be represented at the conference, in addition to clinicians, scientists and industry representatives.

CTD provided an unrestricted grant to the INPDA to support broad participation of community-based organizations at the conference.

"The INPDA offers us an opportunity to hear from diverse patient-support groups, allowing us to better understand the challenges facing NPC patients in their home countries," said N. Scott Fine, CTD Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to the opportunity to continue to learn from the patient community, and to share an update on CTD's clinical program in NPC."

"We are grateful for CTD's support of our conference and for their active participation. Without industry partner support such as CTD's, global events such as this would not be possible," said Toni Mathieson, Director and UK Representative of the INPDA.

Mr. Fine and Sharon Hrynkow, PhD, CTD's Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs, will represent the company at the meeting. Dr. Hrynkow will present "An Update on CTD Clinical Programs," during the morning session, Saturday, June 15. Her presentation will describe the Phase I and Phase I/II clinical trials using Trappsol Cyclo, CTD's proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, intravenously and initial pharmacokinetic and biomarker data from those trials. Caroline Hastings, MD, Pediatric Hematologist and Oncologist at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Oakland, CA, and Principal Investigator for the Phase I trial, will then present safety and efficacy findings from the Phase I trial and also the Phase I/II trial underway in Europe and Israel. Dr. Hastings serves as Senior Clinical Advisor to the Phase I/II trial.

About CTD Holdings:

CTD Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of disease. The company's Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is used to treat Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, on a compassionate use basis as well as in three ongoing formal clinical trials (Clinical Trials.gov NCT02939547 , NCT02912793 and NCT03893071). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the company's website: www.ctd-holdings.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company's future performance include the company's ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company's biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

