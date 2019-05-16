Upon request by the issuer, short names/symbols and long names/symbols for the following instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of May 17, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN New short name/symbol New long name/symbol ----------------------------------------------------------------- SE0012323194 BULL OMXX20SNON1 BULL OMXS30 X20S NORDNET 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- SE0012323202 BEAR OMXX20SNON1 BEAR OMXS30 X20S NORDNET 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.