Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS)(OTC: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

Increased Demand for Health and Wellness CBD Products

The cannabis boom is upon us.

It's already disrupting alcohol, cigarettes, food, pharmaceuticals, and even the massive $4.2 trillion global wellness industry. Now, even major retailers are jumping on board, seeing incredible opportunities for industry growth.

DSW for example, has been running tests in its stores with CBD, announcing plans to expand such products to nearly 100 stores. Neiman Marcus is pushing ahead with CBD sales at some of its stores and online. Even companies like Green Thumb Industries are quickly opening retail shops. In fact, it's products are now available in more than 125 retail locations in California and Colorado and via home delivery across California.

Better, it's expected that revenue generated from sales of CBD skin care products could grow to $645 million in 2019, according to Future Market Insights' report, CBD Skin Care Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027.

As retailers see the opportunity, the cannabis story will continue to take on a life all its own.

The Yield Growth Corporation is Growing Rapidly in the U.S.

One of the companies benefiting is The Yield Growth Corporation and its Urban Juve skincare and wellness subsidiary, which have already established deeper and wider channels to market than expected within months of launching earlier this year. In fact, to date 109 retailer partnerships are confirmed and consumer sales are tracking well for products that are coming to define a new hemp-powered movement in skincare. At the same time, the company announces the launch of its essential channel to market: a new B2B and B2C website at urbanjuve.com.



In addition, the company just announced that its cannabis product line Wright & Well has a planned launch in Oregon this June. The brand will offer nine wellness products that incorporate the highest quality CBD, THC, hemp root oil and terpenes to support a healthy lifestyle.

We studied plant genetics for therapeutic effects," says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development for Wright & Well. "Incorporating modern research and ancient science, we have analyzed the healing and therapeutic benefits of each strain. The hybridization of landrace strains by agriculturists and geneticists has given us a huge range of compound combinations and therapeutic benefits, which we have used in Wright & Well products to target specific ailments."

The Wright & Well line is being distributed in Oregon by Nova Paths, an Oregon-based distributor that has established relationships with over 400 licensed cannabis retail stores. The initial products include Be Chill Sleepy Time Tincture, Be Better CBD Full Spectrum Tincture, Be Bette CBD Extra Strength Tincture, Be Friendly MS Capsules, Be Nimble Arthritis Capsules, Be Able Chronic Pain Capsules, Be Relieved Analgesic Pain Gel, Be Free Pain Balm, and Be Loved Massage Oil.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com.

About MarijuanaStox

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and The Yield Growth Corp, Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for The Yield Growth Corp. We own ZERO shares of The Yield Growth Corp. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:

2818047972

ty@marijuanastox.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44843