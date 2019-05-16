CannaPharmaRx, Inc.: CannapharmaRx, Inc. Completes Filing Financials Statements with Canadian Exchanges

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK: CPMD) CannapharmaRx, Inc. ("CPMD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the filings of the Company's financial statements with the BC Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission.

Dominic Colvin, the Company's CEO stated, "We are pleased to complete a step toward the Company's eventual dual listing in both Canada and the United States. Though there will be much more to do, the filing of the financial statement is a first step for CannapharmRX Inc. Our objective is to maximize shareholder value and management believes that by reporting and eventually trading in Canada, along with the United States, will bring the highest access to capital and shareholder value."

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities located in Canada. CPMD has recently completed an initial acquisition of a 48,500 square foot cannabis grow facility presently under development and is currently in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions or business combinations. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis in Canada through the development, acquisition and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is presently targeting acquisitions of companies in the final stages of obtaining cannabis licensee applications or those which are nearing revenue generation. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis. CannaPharmaRx is in the process of completing an application to list its common stock on the Canadian Stock Exchange with initial trading anticipated to being during the second quarter of 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other matters, CannaPharmaRx, Inc. may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Contact Information:

Attention info@cannapharmarx.com

Investor Relations

Telephone 949.652.6838

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545551/CannapharmaRx-Inc-Completes-Filing-Financials-Statements-with-Canadian-Exchanges