

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's core inflation accelerated for the fourth straight month in April, data from the National Bank of Poland showed Thursday.



Core inflation rose to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in March. This was the highest since November 2012.



On a monthly basis, core inflation climbed to 1 percent from 0.4 percent.



Data released on Wednesday showed that consumer price inflation increased for the third straight month, to 2.2 percent in April.



Nonetheless, the central bank had retained its key interest rate at a record low 1.50 percent, on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX