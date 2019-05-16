sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Acorn Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 16

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

16 May 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameHelen Green
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Chairman
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.0612242,425
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction16 May 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire