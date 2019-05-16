Digital marketing leaders, from AccuWeather to Zillow, will discuss the future of customer engagement (CX) and its critical role in building customer relationships and brand value

Customer engagement company Airship today announced May and June dates and locations for its 2019 Customer Engagement Forum, a year-long global event series. These interactive sessions feature leaders from many of the world's leading brands discussing their plans and practices for customer engagement (CX) in a digital world arming marketers with proven strategies, research and techniques to connect with customers in smarter, faster, and more effective ways.

Dubbed ELEVATE, the educational series will kick-off in Santa Monica on May 21, 2019 and San Francisco on May 30, 2019. In June, the forum series will come to Paris, Chicago, New York, Amsterdam and London. Seats are limited; those interested in attending should reserve their spot using the city-specific links above. Additional cities and dates will be announced later this year.

Featuring a unique collection of speakers in each city, the series will focus on the growing focus on customer experience (CX) as the key driver of many companies' growth and competitive strategies. Among topics such as CX best practices and innovation, the program will also include a discussion of building a business case for the value of better customer experience (CX).

According to Gartner, "Today, slightly more than two-thirds of marketers responsible for CX say their companies compete on the basis of CX. In two years, this expectation rises even further, with 81% of respondents anticipating their companies will do so." (Gartner, Customer Experience in Marketing Survey 2017: Greater Expectations, Greater Challenges, Augie Ray, Jane-Anne Mennella, Simon Yates, Refreshed April 9, 2019, Published 5 October 2017).

Customer Engagement Forum attendees will gain a sharper understanding of what's at stake when it comes to getting customer engagement right learning about the CX trends experts are watching, as well as the CX tech stack and common team structures. Beyond a notebook full of ideas to leapfrog the competition and crush their KPIs, attendees will gain stats to build a business case for the value of better CX to grow their budgets and their careers.

"Forrester analyzed the correlation between CX quality and revenue growth for companies in five industries ... companies with superior CX grew revenues five times faster on average than their competitors with inferior CX. And this is a global phenomenon" (Forrester Research, Inc., "Improving CX Through Business Discipline Drives Growth," June 19, 2017; Updated March 26, 2018).

Companies speaking at Customer Engagement Forum events include AccuWeather, AMC Theatres, Expensify, Footlocker, France TV, GSN Games, Tribune Publishing, Turner Sports and Zillow, with more to come.

"Today's fastest-growing brands separate themselves from the pack by providing unique experiences that deliver surprising convenience and delight to their customers," said Mike Stone, SVP of Marketing, Airship. "The Airship Customer Engagement Forum provides marketers an incredible opportunity to learn successful CX strategies from leading brands, as well as the programs and tactics to put them into place."

For more information on Airship's Customer Engagement Forum 2019, or to register, please visit forum.airship.com.

About Airship

Marketing and digital experience teams at thousands of the world's most admired companies rely on Airship's Customer Engagement Platform to create deeper connections with customers by delivering incredibly relevant, orchestrated messages on any channel.

Founded in 2009 as a pioneer in push notifications, Airship now gives brands the user-level data, engagement channels, AI orchestration and services they need to deliver push notifications, emails, SMS, in-app messages, mobile wallet cards and more to exactly the right person in exactly the right moment building trust, boosting engagement, driving action and growing value.

Learn more about our Customer Engagement Platform, read our blog or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005238/en/

Contacts:

North America:

Dave Struzzi

Bateman Group

+1 415-697-2560

airship@bateman-group.com

Corey Gault

Airship

+1 503-206-9164

corey@airship.com

EMEA:

Nicolas Vitre

Airship

+33 1 44 56 88 21

+33 6 88 04 76 86

nicolas.vitre@airship.com

UK:

Lucinda Layton

Hotwire UK

+44 20 7608 2500

Airship@hotwireglobal.com

France:

Marion Fajgenbaum Marine Cressot

Hotwire France

+33 14 312 55 68 69

AirshipFR@hotwireglobal.com

Germany:

Julia da Silva Bastos

Hotwire Germany

+49 89 2620 81 89

airshipde@hotwireglobal.com

Spain:

Beatriz Pérez

Hotwire Spain

+34 917 44 1265

beatriz.perez@hotwireglobal.com

Italy:

Sara Tetti

Hotwire Italy

+39 349 5788052

AirshipIT@hotwireglobal.com