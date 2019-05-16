The global optical biometry devices market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005552/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global optical biometry devices market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased efficiency of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans. Precise biometry is essential for accurate outcomes in surgeries. Thus, optical biometry has two significant advantages over ultrasound. Optical biometry measures to the fovea, as the patient is fixated on a target when the measurement is being taken. Another vital advantage of optical biometry is that it takes retinal thickness into account. The average thickness of the retina is 200 pm. Hence, IOL power calculation formulas have added up to 200 pm. However, the actual retinal thickness can range from 160 pm to 400 pm, as 200 pm does not give accurate results for all patients. Thus, with the introduction of optical biometry, which provides these two benefits has led to a significant improvement in the measurement of AL. Hence, the advantages of optical biometry over conventional A-scan ultrasounds will drive the global optical biometry devices market.

As per Technavio, the rise in technological advances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global optical biometry devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global optical biometry devices market: Rise in technological advances

Biometry has become a significant part of cataract surgery over the past 50 years. Better technology for providing relevant measurements has resulted in better outcomes, which increased patient expectations and necessitated even more refinement in the technology. The switch from ultrasound measurement to optical biometry was a crucial point in the evolution of biometry. This development has led to the emergence of various other technological improvements, thereby steadily increasing the accuracy and reproducibility of modern biometry devices.

Moreover, optical biometers have improved the reliability of K measurements. Automated K is built into the popular optical biometers, which systematized the process into a single device and the data on different eye parameters can be obtained at one go in most of the cases. This increases accuracy and makes it easy to obtain repeat measurements. Therefore, having more accurate measurements and added parameters for certain formulas is likely to drive better outcomes, which will positively impact the growth of the global optical biometry devices market.

"Cataract surgery is one of the most frequently performed surgeries that provide long-term, and significant improvement in the quality of life for all patients irrespective of age. Technological advances in cataract surgery have led to better surgical outcomes and improved patient safety. Therefore, the rise in prevalence of cataract as well as technological advances will drive the growth of the global optical biometry devices market, during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global optical biometry devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global optical biometry devices market by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, others), by product (SS-OCT- based optical biometers, OLCR based optical biometers, and PCI based optical biometers) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in the geriatric population.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005552/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com