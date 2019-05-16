The global coffee creamer market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Globally, there is a shift from an animal-based diet to a plant-based diet. Coffee condiments are also evolving owing to this change in consumer demand. Market vendors are innovating in terms of product offerings by developing plant-based offerings and promoting sustainable nutrition to suit the rising preference for plant-based, healthy, and less processed products. Under plant-based coffee creamer, popular flavors such as soy, almond, and coconut hold high shares. However, these are facing stiff competition from emerging flavors such as oats, flax seeds, quinoa, hemp, and chia seeds, which are popular among women, millennials, and gen-Z consumers. For instance, Silk, which is a brand under Danone, offers the Silk Original Soy Creamer. It is a plant-based and dairy-free product. Therefore, the rising demand and wide offering of plant-based coffee creamers by several vendors is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

As per Technavio, the increasing preference for nutritional and healthy coffee creamers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global coffee creamer market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global coffee creamer market: Increasing preference for nutritional and healthy coffee creamers

Consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious and thus opting for healthier lifestyles. They prefer natural and organic foods, plant-based proteins, and simpler and healthier ingredients. Also, dietary trends and increased attention to nutritional values, such as the protein, fiber, or calorie content, will lead to the production of healthy coffee creamers. Moreover, concerns and awareness regarding obesity and adverse health effects of synthetic products will further drive the growth of healthy coffee creamers. Coffee creamer manufacturers are continuously making investments in producing healthy coffee creamers to provide natural and healthier products. For instance, manufacturers are offering creamers which are gluten-free and made with real milk, cream, and sugar with 2% or less of natural flavor and guar gum.

"The rising demand for non-dairy creamers from the vegan population is one other aspect fueling the growth of the global coffee creamer market. Also, people with lactose intolerance prefer non-dairy creamers. The preference for natural and organic products such as organic coffee creamer is expected to support the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global coffee creamer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global coffee creamer market by type (liquid, and powder), and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high demand for ready-to-eat packaged food and beverages such as coffee in the region.

