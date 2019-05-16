sprite-preloader
16.05.2019
(1 Leser)
Odfjell SE: Invitation to the Capital Markets Day 2019

Odfjell SE has the pleasure of inviting investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to attend our annual Capital Markets Day on Wednesday June 5th from 09:00-11:30 CET.

The Capital Markets Day is held at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo.

If you wish to participate, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@odfjell.com by June 1st.

IR contact: Bjørn Kristian Røed, Manager Investor Relations & Research
Tel: +47 55 27 47 33
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

CMD 2019 Invitation (http://hugin.info/156/R/2244592/886414.pdf)


