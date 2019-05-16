New Age Beverages Corporation: New Age Launches Noni+Collagen in China with >$600,000 in Revenue in the 1st 3 Days

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based company focused on becoming the world's leading healthy beverage and lifestyles company, today announced the launch of its Noni+Collagen product in China achieving record sales levels in just its first three days of launch.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Noni+Collagen achieved >$600,000 of revenue in its 1st 3 days of sales as the product rolls out across provinces throughout the P.R.C.

Initial test markets in Japan, Taiwan, and the US exceeded expectations. Plans in place to rollout in Europe, Latin American, and other Asia Pacific markets throughout 2019

Most successful new product launch in company history surpassing recent launch in the US of 'nhanced CBD creams, lotions, and topicals in April 2019

New Age/Morinda created the Noni+Collagen in 2018 and test marketed the product in Japan, Taiwan, and the US in August 2018 through its distributor network and online at www.morinda.com with excellent success. The brand leverages the more than $7.5 billion worth of Tahitian Noni-Juice sold by Morinda over the past twenty years, and the emergence of collagen as an important and beneficial functional ingredient. The Noni+Collagen product combines the highest quality and most efficacious hydrolyzed marine collagen that is naturally and sustainably sourced, with pure authentic Tahitian Noni fruit, and other natural ingredients to help stimulate collagen production intending to produce firmer, younger-looking skin with fewer wrinkles and increased elasticity.

The Noni+Collagen product launched in China is packaged in 50 ml, glass bottle shots, positioned as a once-daily use, sold in three 10-packs for a 30-day supply. Initial sales in just its first three days have surpassed $600,000, in just the first 10 provinces of the P.R.C. where New Age/Morinda has established operations. The Company is in the process of rolling out the product through their network of distributor partners and online in the Country and will be expanding to other provinces as capacity permits.

According to BevSource Group, is a global beverage business consulting company, 'Collagen is one of the major trends in beverages and is expected to play a significant role in the beverage landscape in 2019.' Google trends 'tracked an all-time high in consumer awareness and interest in collagen in 2018... with sales up 33.8%,' according to SPINS.

Kevin Ma, Managing Director of New Age/Morinda in China commented, 'We are so pleased with the response from consumers and our valued distributors to the Noni+Collagen product. This is like our Avenger's End Game with blockbuster status sales, and we expect them to continue to increase as we expand to other provinces throughout China. We had been growing more than 20% per year until recently when the government restrictions on the industry impacted us. The Noni+Collagen successful launch is a major step in the right direction for us.'

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to 'live healthy'. The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, 'NHANCED and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and one of the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagebev.us, www.morinda.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.nhancedcbd.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Media:

Desiree Rosa

MULTIPLY

Tel: 202-292-4566

NewAgeBev@wearemultip.ly

Investor Relations Counsel:

Cody Slach, Liolios Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

NBEV@Liolios.com

New Age Beverages Corporation:

Greg Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel 303-289-8655

GGould@NewAgeBev.com

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545630/New-Age-Launches-NoniCollagen-in-China-with-600000-in-Revenue-in-the-1st-3-Days