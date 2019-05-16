Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces Positive Q1 2019 Results

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced they have released their Q1 2019 financial report. Based on a much improved year-over-year performance, Freeze Tag management looks forward to continued success throughout 2019.

"The first quarter brings winter weather in the northern hemisphere, so it's typically a challenging time period for us because our games are location-based and our players have more difficulty going outside to play," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, "So we're delighted to announce positive results for Q1 2019."

In addition to the positive financial results for the quarter, Freeze Tag began implementing growth marketing programs to capitalize on the launch of the Munzee 4.0 app. To date, those efforts have been very successful, resulting in thousands of new users signing up to become Munzee players.

The economic impact of these new players is already rippling through the company, with many players taking advantage of high-end products, like Mythological Munzees and Pouch Creatures, within weeks of playing. Literally hundreds of new players are signing up to play Munzee every day, and we are excited to welcome them to the Freeze Tag family.

More celebration is coming soon. In July of 2019, Munzee, as a game, will be 8 years old. Many loyal players who began playing back in 2011 are still actively playing Munzee today. The plans for a world wide Munzee 8th birthday celebration will be announced in the near future.

