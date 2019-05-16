FutureOn is proud to announce Michael O'Sullivan as its new President for FutureOn Americas effective immediately. O'Sullivan will be responsible for growing and leading the Houston-based operation as the commercial hub for FutureOn's business in North and South America.

Pål Roppen, FutureOn's CEO, enthusiastically welcomed O'Sullivan to the team saying, "With Michael joining our organization we are strengthening our leadership platform and providing the oversight and ingenuity we need to grow and scale our Americas office to continue providing the stellar client relationship and services we pride ourselves in offering clients."

O'Sullivan joins FutureOn with decades of experience working with business technology and consulting firms where he personally was responsible for heading teams focused on driving capital efficiency and improving businesses capabilities to scale. His background spans global solution providers to boutique software offerings working across operations, marketing, business development, and client relations.

A natural fit for the Houston hub and the Americas office, O'Sullivan has spent the majority of his career working in Houston with a focus on the energy industry. Most recently O'Sullivan was COO for a high-tech software and services company targeting upstream oil and gas with a PaaS offering for cloud-based seismic visualization and AI-enhanced subsurface workflows. O'Sullivan has also held leadership positions with well-respected consulting firms such as Perficient, Catapult Systems, and Keane.

A recent OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award recipient, FutureOn Americas is confident O'Sullivan and his leadership will continue to strengthen FutureOn's technology capabilities and ensure we remain a leading offshore technology and innovation provider into the future.

About FutureOn

FutureOn is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with our Americas division in Houston, Texas. FutureOn is a digital technology innovator enabling customers to see more possibilities for their assets and begin to make more forward-thinking choices. For more information on FutureOn, visit: www.futureon.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005663/en/

Contacts:

Thornton Brewer

FutureOn

thornton@futureon.com

346-818-7875