sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,905 Euro		+0,015
+0,79 %
WKN: A11QW5 ISIN: DE000A11QW50 Ticker-Symbol: ECX 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIGENOMICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPIGENOMICS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,901
1,929
17:01
1,90
1,935
17:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPIGENOMICS AG
EPIGENOMICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EPIGENOMICS AG1,905+0,79 %