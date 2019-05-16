EURid, as the European registry of .eu and .?? domain names, will participate in the Digital Enterprise Show 2019 with a stand and a presentation about its work to fight fraud in the domain name environment.

Is it possible to prevent Internet fraud before it occurs? This is the question that EURid will pose to participants at the Digital Enterprise Show (DES2019) at the IFEMA Madrid venue (May 21st to 23rd) where EURid will have a stand (B231).

As the organisation which manages the .eu and .?? top-level domains, EURid prioritises online security and trust as key elements in its work. On 22 May at 17:00 local time at the Blue Stage Auditorium, Jordi Iparaguirre, EURid's Innovation Manager, will deliver a presentation about the detection and prevention of Internet fraud and EURid's contribution to a safer trading network for Internet users, brands, and companies.

EURid's Innovation department applies machine learning algorithms and heuristics to anticipate and detect fraud in domain name environments. Information is regularly shared with law enforcement authorities and other bodies who are combating cybercrime.

During the three days of the event, EURid representatives (located at booth B231) will be glad to welcome visitors to explain why the .eu domain is the best option to build their online identity.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS). EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu

