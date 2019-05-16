BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS reinforces the management team with the appointment of Paul Watkins as a Chief Commercial Officer

BBS - Bioactive Bone Substitutes, an innovator in orthobiologics, today announced the appointment of Paul Watkins to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 30 years in the field, Paul has profound experience from successfully developing and implementing sales and marketing activities in several life science companies in US and Europe. As the CCO, Paul will primarily focus on continuing to build the company's sales and marketing functions preparing for BBS' first product launch, Artebone paste in 2020.

Paul Watkins has a B.Sc. in Microbiology from the University of Michigan and a M.Sc. in Molecular Genetics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and more than 30 years of experience within the Nordic and U.S. pharmaceutical and biotech industries. During his career, Paul has as an independent consultant filled leading positions within business development, sales, and marketing but started his career as a scientist. He has contributed to the successful development of the U.S. commercial and sales capabilities of numerous start-ups and emerging growth companies, including Neurotar, BC Platforms and BioMarker Pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, Paul was first the vice CEO of BBS between 2008 and 2010 where he supported the transition of BBS from a R&D spin off into a medical device company. Since then, he has supported BBS through his role in the company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Pekka Jalovaara, CEO of BBS, commented "It is nice to welcome Paul back to BBS in a more hands-on capacity. We are currently in an important stage preparing the company for a product launch. With Paul's previous work with BBS, he already has a good understanding of our company, products and the market. We have the full confidence in his ability to lead our commercialization activities for the Artebone paste."

"Nine years later, it feels great to be back at BBS and see how far the company has come. During the past years, the company, as well as the team behind it, has grown significantly while important research has strengthened the Artebone product family. In my experience, the company has now reached a stage where its ready to transition into a sales organization and I look forward to being part of that development," said Paul Watkins, CCO of BBS.

BBS's product family Artebone is a bone graft substitute with natural growth factors extracted from reindeer bone. The company is currently in the final stages of obtaining a CE-marking for the first Artebone product, a paste in a ready-to-use syringe, which will enable commercialization. The application process for the CE-marking is estimated to be completed in the first-half of 2020.

Contact

Pekka Jalovaara, CEO

Phone: +358 505 52 92 75

E-mail: pekka.jalovaara@bbs-artebone.fi



Paul Watkins, CCO

Phone: +358 404 856 034

E-mail: paul.watkins@bbs-artebone.fi

