

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) said that it stays on course for growth. Its shareholder approved the company's 22nd consecutive dividend increase. The dividend will be raised from 1.06 euros to 1.17 euros, an increase of 10 percent.



The Annual General Meeting elected two new members as shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board They are Dorothea Wenzel, Executive Vice President and Head of the Global Business Unit Surface Solutions at Merck KGaA, and Professor Gregor Zünd, Chief Executive Officer of the University Hospital of Zurich.



The Meeting approved the actions of the General Partner and the Supervisory Board in 2018.



The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 19, 2020.



