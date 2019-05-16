Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 16-May-2019 / 14:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/05/2019) of GBP60.06m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/05/2019) of GBP44.74m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/05/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 214.57p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 207.18p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 183.00p Premium / (Discount) to (14.71)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.65p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 109.50p Premium to NAV 3.64% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 15/05/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8664 EQS News ID: 812507 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2019 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)