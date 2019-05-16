At the Astana Economic Forum-2019 Forecasts Are Voiced Regarding the Future of Mankind

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on May 16th, the XII Astana Economic Forum (AEF) under the theme "Inspiring growth: people, cities, economies" has begun.

At the plenary meeting of the AEF-2019, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev announced that digital transformation is changing the face of our familiar economy, and mobile creative human capital is becoming the main driver of growth. "By 2030, about 375 million people around the world will need to undergo training and change their profession," said Nazarbayev.

He also shared the forecast that by 2050, 7 out of 10 people will be urban citizens residing in cities. "Therefore, investments now no longer address countries, but cities," explained Nazarbayev.

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, expressed that "Although we expect a reduction in global tensions in the next six months, we cannot be certain. We hope that the voltages that exist at the moment will be relaxed for certain reasons. And your mediation, perhaps, Mr. President Nursultan Nazarbayev, will help with this. "

Regarding technology, "We are developing an artificial intelligence that will completely change our life," said President of the Republic of ArmeniaArmen Sarkissian.

"The innovations are about the expansion of human capital. To achieve success in this matter we must strengthen educational platforms and train qualified professionals," noted Vice-premier of State Council of People's Republic of ChinaHan Zheng.

"Every nation can benefit from global economic growth," said Nobel Prize economics (2018), World Bank chief economist (2016-2018) Paul Romer.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Board of Sberbank, Herman Gref, ensures that "If you did not start yesterday, then today you are already late."

This year's AEF is unprecedented. In two days more than 50 sessions and events will take place - these are record numbers for the 12-year history of the AEF. Furthermore, for the first time, students and youth have the opportunity to take part in AEF Talks and meet Nobel laureates and politicians. Also for the first time, a round table was held with the participation of the International Monetary Fund for Ministers of Finance and governors of the central banks of the countries and the first Kazakhstan forum on the UN sustainable development goals.

Tomorrow, the Forum continues.

