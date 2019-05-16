Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q1 2019 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's first quarter 2019 results in the morning (CEST) Wednesday May 22, 2019, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast

A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CEST (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Wednesday May 22, 2019. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Click the "Webcast" link on www.goldenocean.bm

b. Conference Call

PARTICIPANTS DIAL IN TELEPHONE NUMBERS

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 2071 928000

Norway Toll Free #: 800 518 74

US Toll #: +1 631-5107-495

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 6947906.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Please download the presentation material from www.goldenocean.bm (http://www.goldenocean.bm/) in order to follow the presentation slides while listening to the conference.

REPLAY DETAILS (available for 7 days)

Replay Access Number:6947906

International Dial In/UK Local #: +44 (0) 3333 009785

Norway Toll Free #: +47 21 03 42 35

USA Toll #: +1 917-677-7532

Participant list information required: Full Name & Company

May 16, 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda

