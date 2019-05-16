Luxury meets affordability with the FUSION Package from Forest Dental

MALVERN, Pennsylvania, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to launch our new Fusion Equipment Package from Forest Dental. The Fusion equipment package emerges from the synthesis of two great brands, Forest Dental Equipment and DentalEZ Equipment. The Fusion Package combines high quality electronics, hydraulics, bearings and surface treatments while staying focused on the elements of design and affordability. Visit ForestDental.com for information on Fusion Equipment.

The Fusion Operatory Package consists of a patient chair, dental unit, and light and is offered in both Pivot and Fixed with Sidebox Configurations. "We focus on the details, just as a dentist does," notes Molly McKenzie, Director of Sales and Marketing for Forest Dental. "Our gap tolerances, fit and finish all provide our customers with a great look, design, unmatched quality and a great price point."

Forest Dental was acquired by DentalEZ Integrated Solutions in late 2018. Forest continues to operate and manufacture equipment from their Hillsboro, Oregon location, including the new Fusion package. Forest has been an industry growth leader with extra attention to detail and quality, from tight tolerances between parts to durable finishes and metal components for maximum value. Visit ForestDental.com to learn more about Fusion Operatory Packages and Forest Dental's full line of operatory equipment.

About DentalEZ

DentalEZ Integrated Solutions is committed to providing real solutions to everyday challenges in oral healthcare by uniquely combining innovation focused on simplification and efficiency in value-based products and outstanding customer service and support. DentalEZ manufactures a full line of products and well-known brands including StarDental Instruments, DentalEZ Equipment, Forest Dental, RAMVAC Utility, NevinLabs Workstations and Columbia Dentoform Teaching Solutions. For more information, please visit www.dentalez.com.

