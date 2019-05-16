The following instruments issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB listed on NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden will be listed as Tracker Certificates as of May 17, 2019. Consequently, the EUSIPA code will change. ISIN Name New EUSIPA New Market Segment New List code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00060903 LONG GULD 1300 STO Tracker STO Tracker 20 H2 certificates / 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00060902 LONG KOPPAR 1300 STO Tracker STO Tracker 88 H2 certificates / 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00060903 LONG OLJA 1300 STO Tracker STO Tracker 12 H2 certificates / 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00060902 LONG SILVER 1300 STO Tracker STO Tracker 96 H2 certificates / 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00060903 LONG VETE 1300 STO Tracker STO Tracker 04 H2 certificates / 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Joacim Kanstedt telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB