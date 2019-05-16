The global internal nasal dilators market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global internal nasal dilators market is the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and breathing difficulties. Sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea and breathing problems such as milder nasal airway obstruction during sleep create the need for internal nasal dilators. Snoring has become the most common sleep disorder, which can lead to serious health problems such as OSA. Internal nasal dilators can be used to increase the clear nasal obstruction to increase the airflow level in patients with sleep disorders to avoid sleep disturbances at night. Thus, the surging incidences of sleep disorders and breathing difficulties are likely to drive the demand for internal nasal dilators during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the demand for custom-fit and reusable internal nasal dilators will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global internal nasal dilators market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global internal nasal dilators market: Demand for custom-fit and reusable internal nasal dilators

The internal nasal dilators market is witnessing an increasing demand for reusable internal nasal dilators as they provide the advantages of reusing the devices for multiple times without frequent replacement, which will reduce the procurement and maintenance costs. These dilators can be sterilized with warm water and can be used until their shelf life. Furthermore, the demand for custom-fit internal nasal dilators has also increased, which is encouraging vendors to develop internal nasal dilators with multiple size fits based on individual specifications. Such high demand for custom-fit and reusable internal nasal dilators will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for custom-fit and reusable internal nasal dilators, factors such as the high growth potential in emerging economies and the easy availability of internal nasal dilators through online platforms as over-the-counter products will have a significant impact on the growth of the internal nasal dilators market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global internal nasal dilators market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global internal nasal dilators market by type (ribbed or winged, and smooth), application (snoring, deviated septum, sinusitis, sleep apnea, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly skilled professionals and less invasive treatments, and the high consumption of internal nasal dilators in the region.

