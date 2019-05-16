Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Result of AGM 16-May-2019 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 May 2019 Genel Energy plc Result of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 16 May 2019 and the results of the poll vote by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 279,875,973 and each share attracted one vote. The results were as follows: Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total lodged 1. To receive 190,99 100.00 0 0.00 12,592 190,994 the Accounts 4,878 ,878 and the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018 2. To declare a 190,99 99.99 9,677 0.01 2,915 191,004 final 4,878 ,555 distribution of 10 cents per ordinary share, to be converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 24 May 2019 3. To approve 190,32 99.65 668,696 0.35 13,118 190,994 the Annual 5,656 ,352 Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2018 4. To re-elect 145,42 76.14 45,560,216 23.86 22,766 190,984 Mr Stephen 4,488 ,704 Whyte as a Non-Executive Director 5. To elect Dr 191,00 100.00 209 0.00 4,367 191,003 Bill Higgs as 2,894 ,103 an Executive Director 6. To elect Mr 190,41 99.70 566,603 0.30 22,766 190,984 Esa Ikaheimonen 8,101 ,704 as an Executive Director 7. To re-elect 190,74 99.87 242,048 0.13 23,244 190,984 Mr Tim Bushell 2,178 ,226 as a Non-Executive Director 8. To elect Mr 190,94 99.98 35,534 0.02 23,244 190,984 Martin Gudgeon 8,692 ,226 as a Non-Executive Director 9. To re-elect 190,60 99.80 378,662 0.20 23,244 190,984 Mr George Rose 5,564 ,226 as a Non-Executive Director 10. To re-elect 168,90 88.44 22,084,147 11.56 23,244 190,984 Mrs Nazli K. 0,079 ,226 Williams as a Non-Executive Director 11. To 190,95 99.98 43,218 0.02 11,637 190,995 re-appoint 2,615 ,833 Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as the Company's Auditors 12. To 190,62 99.81 371,306 0.19 11,837 190,995 authorise the 4,327 ,633 Board of Directors to set the Auditors' fees 13. To give the 189,92 99.44 1,072,707 0.56 5,200 191,002 Company limited 9,563 ,270 authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure 14. To 190,97 99.99 27,555 0.01 2,915 191,004 authorise the 7,000 ,555 Company to purchase its ordinary shares 15. To permit 190,31 99.64 682,789 0.36 12,265 190,995 the Company to 2,416 ,205 hold general meetings, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 10¢ per share in relation to the 2018 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below: · Ex-dividend date: 23 May 2019 · Record Date: 24 May 2019 · Payment Date: 24 June 2019 Genel intends to announce an interim dividend of 5¢ per share as part of the 2019 half-year results, which are scheduled for 6 August 2019. Genel notes the result of the vote on resolution 4. As announced this morning, following a successful tenure as Chairman, Stephen Whyte will leave the Company for new challenges once a suitable successor has been identified, prior to the next AGM. The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com [1] and on the National Storage Mechanism www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [2] A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 14 and 15) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [2] -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 8667 EQS News ID: 812523 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=812523&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b78e8a7665ae1d41c84fd9819f4e2030&application_id=812523&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2019 10:01 ET (14:01 GMT)