HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 16

16 May 2019

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that on 25 March 2018, J D Tuhey, a Non-executive Director of the Company, acquired 300 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £6.90 per share. Following the purchase of these shares, Mr. Tuhey is interested in 575 Ordinary Shares, representing less than 1 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJD Tuhey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameHydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
b)LEI213800Y711C4P34MJN39
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £1 each

ISIN: GB0004495403
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)300 Ordinary Shares at 690p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction25 March 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© 2019 PR Newswire