Correction refers to split. The correct information is marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from NetEnt AB's annual general meeting, held on May 10, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 22, 2019. The order book will not change Short name: NET B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011089200 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 21, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012455525 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 22, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact NetEnt AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.