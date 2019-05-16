Referring to the bulletin from NetEnt AB's annual general meeting, held on May 10, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 22, 2019. The order book will not change Short name: NET B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0011089200 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 21, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0012455525 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 22, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact NetEnt AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.