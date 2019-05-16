

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that its Annual General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and Management Board by the required majority.



The Annual General Meeting approved dividend of 1.44 euros per share for the 2018 fiscal year, which represents an increase of 0.12 euros from the previous year.



With the appointment of Arnd Fittkau, the Management Board of Vonovia SE is comprised of Rolf Buch, chief executive officer, Helene von Roeder, chief financial officer, Arnd Fittkau and Daniel Riedl.



