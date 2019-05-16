

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the rebound seen over the course of the two previous sessions, stocks are seeing further upside in morning trading on Thursday. With the continued advance, the major averages have largely offset the steep drop seen on Monday.



The major averages have seen further upside in recent trading, reaching new highs for the session. The Dow is up 239.32 points or 0.9 percent at 25,887.34, the Nasdaq is up 99.13 points or 1.3 percent at 7,921.27 and the S&P 500 is up 98.20 points or 1.3 percent at 7,920.35.



Early buying interest was generated in reaction upbeat earnings news from Walmart (WMT), with the retail giant jumping by 3.5 percent.



The advance by Walmart comes after the company reported fiscal first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates on better than expected comparable store sales growth.



Networking giant Cisco Systems (CSCO) has also surged up by 5.9 percent after reporting fiscal third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



The markets are also benefiting from the release of a batch of upbeat economic data, including report from the Labor Department showing initial jobless claims dropped more than expected in the week ended May 11th.



The report said initial jobless claims slid to 212,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 228,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 220,000.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a substantial increase in new residential construction in the month of April.



The Commerce Department said housing starts surged up by 5.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.235 million in April after climbing by 1.7 percent to a revised rate of 1.168 million in March.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also rose by 0.6 percent to a rate of 1.296 million in April after edging down by 0.2 percent to a revised rate of 1.288 million in March.



The Philadelphia Federal Reserve also released a report a significant acceleration in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in May.



The upbeat news has offset lingering trade concerns after President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency with respect to the threats against information and communications technology and services.



Software stocks have shown a significant move to the upside in morning trading, driving the Dow Jones Software Index up by 2.3 percent.



With Walmart leading the way higher, considerable strength has also emerged among retail stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones Retail Index.



Chemical, biotechnology, and transportation stocks have also moved notably higher, while weakness visible among gold and semiconductor stocks.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has surged up 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after trending higher over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3 basis points at 2.409 percent.



