Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Files Annual Report with OTC Markets and Prepares for Form 10 Filing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2019 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK: VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, has recently filed its annual disclosure statement and attorney opinion letter with OTC Markets in order to maintain current status with the exchange. Additionally, Vivakor has engaged Hall and Associates of Irvine, California as the Company's auditors in preparation for a Form 10 fi ling with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing is part of the Company's strategy towards uplisting and in preparation for an institutional offering with its qualified Opportunity Zone business .

"Management is very excited as we not only have amazing projects that are underway both in Utah and Kuwait but also because of the progress the Company has made to prepare itself for a move to a listed exchange in the near future. The filings with the OTC Markets and the hiring of Hall and Associates as our auditors are great strides toward the preparation for the institutional opportunity zone offering. This offering will be key during this fundamental revenue growth phase, enabling us to build many Remediation Processing Centers (RPCs) that will create value not only for our shareholders but the State of Utah through anticipated royalties we will pay to the state while operating on state land . Additionally, Vivakor is now seen as a leader in Environmental stewardship with its ability to clean up oil contaminated sands in Kuwait and other world projects," stated, Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

