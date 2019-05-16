ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom's Board of Directors recommends dividend payment for FY 2018, approves nominations to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee at its AGM 16-May-2019 / 17:54 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rostelecom's Board of Directors recommends dividend payment for FY 2018, approves nominations to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee at its AGM Moscow, Russia - May 16, 2019 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that its Board of Directors has approved the agenda for its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), recommended dividend payment for the full year of 2018 and approved the nominations to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. Rostelecom's Board of Directors has recommended that the AGM approves a dividend payment for 2018, on both ordinary and preferred shares of RUB 6,961 million. The dividends are to be paid as follows: * RUB 2.5 per Class A preferred share; * RUB 2.5 per ordinary share. The record date for receiving dividends has been set at July 4, 2019. Taking into account the interim dividend payment for the 9 months of 2018, the total dividend payout for 2018 amounts to RUB 13.9 billion (93% of net profit according to IFRS) or RUB 5 per preferred share and RUB 5 per ordinary share. The Board of Directors also approved the list of nominees to Rostelecom's Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. The list of nominations to the Board of Directors includes the following candidates: 1) Ruben Aganbegyan; 2) Alexander Auzan; 3) Kirill Dmitriev; 4) Anton Zlatopolsky; 5) Sergei Ivanov; 6) Alexei Ivanchenko; 7) Nikolay Nikiforov; 8) Konstantin Noskov; 9) Mikhail Oseevskiy ?????????; 10) Vadim Semenov; 11) Alexei Yakovizkiy. Rostelecom's Charter stipulates that the Company's Board of Directors should consist of 11 members. The list of nominations to the audit committee includes the following candidates: 1) Igor Belikov; 2) Valentina Veremyanina; 3) Anton Dmitriev; 4) Andrei Kantzurov; 5) Ilya Karpov; 6) Mikhail Krasnov; 7) Anna Chizikova. Rostelecom's Charter stipulates that the Company's audit committee should consist of 7 members. The AGM will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 (local time) in the congress hall of the World Trade Centre, 12 Kransnopresnenskaya embankment, section 4, floor 2, Moscow. AGM materials can be found on the Company's website at: https://www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/agm/events/gosa/detail/2018/ [1] * * * PJSC Rostelecom [2] is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia, it serves millions of households, the state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access to over 13 million families and pay-TV services to more than 10.2 million families, over 5.4 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on a national level. Rostelecom's MVNO base is over 1.3 million users. The Company develops digital solutions for smart homes, online education, telemedicine and other services. In the first three months of 2019, the Group generated RUB 78.7 billion of revenues, RUB 26.4 billion of OIBDA (33.5% of revenue) and RUB 5.6 billion of net income. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels with more than 1.0 million legal entities currently using Rostelecom's high-speed Internet services and VPN. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. 